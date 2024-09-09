US Stocks Rebound As Apple Launches Iphone Built For AI

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Wall Street rose Monday in a partial rebound from last week's retreat after a major Apple launch and ahead of key inflation data.

Apple announced new iPhones built for generative artificial intelligence as it hopes to reignite growth after a difficult period for sales. The tech giant's shares climbed less than 0.1 percent.

Analysts pointed to bargain hunting as a driver following last week's losses, which came amid concerns over a slowing US exacerbated by seasonal dynamics. Analysts pointed to September as a historically weak period for equities.

The Industrial Average finished 1.2 percent higher at 40,829.59.

The broad-based S&P 500 also advanced 1.2 percent to 5,471.05, along with the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite, which finished at 16,884.60.

Markets are looking ahead to Wednesday's consumer price index report, which will be closely scrutinized ahead of an upcoming Federal Reserve decision.

The calendar also includes the hotly anticipated presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump.

Among other companies, Boeing jumped 3.4 percent after announcing a preliminary agreement with a Seattle-based machinist union that would avert a strike. Workers will vote on the proposal on Thursday.

Google parent Alphabet fell after the tech giant began its second major antitrust trial in less than a year, with the US government accusing the tech giant of unfairly dominating online advertising and stifling competition.

Norfolk Southern gained 2.7 percent as the Wall Street Journal reported that Chief Executive Alan Shaw would soon exit amid an investigation into an improper relationship with an employee.



