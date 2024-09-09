Dubai-Sri Lanka Travel: Airlines Launch Interline Flights To Over 30 Destinations
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)
Dubai-based carrier flydubai and SriLankan airlines announced an interline agreement on Monday, September 9, commencing today itself.
The agreement will offer more travel opportunities to travellers between the UAE, Sri Lanka and on select routes offered by the two carriers.
Flydubai passengers will have access to 16 destinations on SriLankan's Network that spans across Southern and East Asia, the Middle East and Australia – including Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Additionally, passengers travelling with SriLankan Airlines will be able to travel to more than 30 destinations via Dubai, through flydubai. These include holiday spots like Bucharest, Krakow, Mombasa, Naples, Tashkent and Zanzibar that fall within flydubai's radar spanning across Africa, Central Asia, Central and Southeast Europe, as well as the Middle East.
With the new partnership, passengers will have the convenience of single-ticket itineraries, through-checked baggage and coordinated flight schedules.
Booking for these interline flights are now available through the respective airlines' websites - and - as well as through travel agents and online travel agencies.
ALSO READ:
UAE flights: Etihad Airways announces new routes to these 2 destinations
Dubai-Manila flight: Dh1 tickets offered by airline until September 10
Travelling from Delhi? Air India announces new closure time for check-ins
Watch: 'Welcome to Dubai' glows on massive lawn, visible from flights landing at DXB
MENAFN09092024000049011007ID1108654097
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.