Dubai-Sri Lanka Travel: Airlines Launch Interline Flights To Over 30 Destinations

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Dubai-based carrier flydubai and SriLankan announced an interline agreement on Monday, September 9, commencing today itself.

The agreement will offer more opportunities to travellers between the UAE, Sri Lanka and on select routes offered by the two carriers.

Flydubai will have access to 16 destinations on SriLankan's that spans across Southern and East Asia, the Middle East and Australia – including Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Additionally, passengers travelling with SriLankan Airlines will be able to travel to more than 30 destinations via Dubai, through flydubai. These include holiday spots like Bucharest, Krakow, Mombasa, Naples, Tashkent and Zanzibar that fall within flydubai's radar spanning across Africa, Central Asia, Central and Southeast Europe, as well as the Middle East.

With the new partnership, passengers will have the convenience of single-ticket itineraries, through-checked baggage and coordinated flight schedules.

Booking for these interline flights are now available through the respective airlines' websites - and - as well as through travel agents and online travel agencies.

ALSO READ:

UAE flights: Etihad Airways announces new routes to these 2 destinations

Dubai-Manila flight: Dh1 tickets offered by airline until September 10

Travelling from Delhi? Air India announces new closure time for check-ins

Watch: 'Welcome to Dubai' glows on massive lawn, visible from flights landing at DXB