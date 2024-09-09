Indian Army To Join Rescue Efforts In Andhra's Flood-Hit Kakinada

(MENAFN- IANS) Vijayawada, Sep 10 (IANS) Indian will join rescue and relief operations in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh, where eight mandals have been flooded due to breach of a canal following heavy rains on the intervening night of September 8 and 9.

The flooding occurred due to a breach of the Eluru canal near Rajupalem village after the gates of Yeleswaram reservoir were opened following heavy rainfall.

According to a defence statement, the Southern Command of the Indian Army received a request calling for Army columns to assist in evacuating residents stranded in their homes to safer locations.

Kakinada, located 210 km from Vijayawada, is now witnessing a coordinated response from multiple rescue teams, it said.

The Indian Army relief column stationed at Vijayawada was derequisitioned at 5 p.m. on Monday. According to the statement, this team is now being redeployed to Kakinada to bolster the ongoing relief efforts. Furthermore, columns from both the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are currently mobilising from Vijayawada to Kakinada to assist in the operations.

An Army advance party is already en route to the affected area. Their primary tasks include assessing the situation and coordinating with the District Collector of Kakinada. The remaining Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Army columns will move from Vijayawada to Kakinada at 6 a.m. on September 10.

Heavy plant equipment will be dispatched from Vijayawada to Kakinada, contingent on the requirements ascertained by the advanced party after a thorough assessment of the situation. Additionally, four extra Army boats are being sent from Secunderabad to Kakinada to aid in the relief operations.

The response teams are working relentlessly to address the situation and ensure the safety and well-being of the affected population, the statement added.

Earlier, the Indian Army helped plug the breaches to Budameru canal in flood-affected Vijayawada. The breaches had led to the inundation of neighbouring areas and posed a threat to the Vijayawada Thermal Power Station.

The Budameru Canal experienced three significant breaches, measuring 10m, 20m, and 95m respectively. These breaches resulted in flooding, endangering nearby communities and critical infrastructure.

Indian Army Personnel including Engineering and Medical Team from the 54 Infantry Division assisted the civil administration in sealing all three canal breaches.