Dollar Struggles For A Key Turning Point
(MENAFN- FxPro)
After an initial decline, the USD began to rally on the back of US employment data that dampened expectations of a 50-basis point rate cut by the Fed in September.
MENAFN09092024000156011031ID1108653481
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.