State Cabinet Approves Rs 27 Crore Textile Park Project In Karkala, Udupi District

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bangalore, Sep 9 (KNN) MLC Manjunath Bhandary announced that the Karnataka state cabinet has granted administrative approval for a Rs 27 crore textile park project to be established in Karkala, Udupi district.

The approval, under the leadership of Chief Siddaramaiah, marks a significant step toward realising this long-awaited project.

"The has given administrative approval to the textile park in Karkala during a cabinet meeting held on Thursday," Bhandary said.

He emphasised that the proposal had faced delays for years, but the current government's proactive approach has brought the project closer to fruition.

The textile park, which will be developed through a public-private partnership (PPP) model, was initially proposed by former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in 2020-21.

The groundwork for the project was laid in March 2023 by V. Sunil Kumar, the then Minister for Energy, Kannada, and Culture.

Once completed, the park is expected to create numerous job opportunities for local residents, contributing to the economic development of the region.

