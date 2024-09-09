Balkh Farmers Decry Import Of Low-Quality Agro-Chemicals

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): Farmers and gardeners in northern Balkh province are expressing their frustration over what they say poor quality agricultural medicines imported into the country.

They argue these substandard products are causing more harm than good to their crops.

Balkh is renowned for its melons, watermelons, almonds, grapes, and cotton, but these often suffer from natural disasters and diseases that reduce yields.

In response, farmers purchase agro-medicines to combat these issues, but they claim that these products frequently fail to deliver benefits and, in many cases, exacerbate problems.

Abdul Matin, a farmer from Chahar Bulak district, told Pajhwok Afghan News that he routinely sprays his cotton crop with-medicines to prevent pests and achieve a good harvest.

However, he found these medicines often caused damage than relief. According to Matin, medicines do not effectively control pests and diseases, and in case of a higher yield, the quality suffers.

Matin called on the government to take stronger measures to ensure the quality of agricultural medicines being imported.

Similarly, Ajab Khan, another farmer from Shikaibay village, expressed frustration over the inefficacy of medicines and fertilizers. Despite spending significant amounts of money, Khan lamented no improvement in crop yields and often found the chemicals harming his crops.

Khan said ideally one acre of land should produce ten bales of cotton with the use of proper fertilizers and pesticides. Instead, he experienced a drop in yield to just two or three bales due to the harmful effects of the chemicals.

Sellers of these medicines in Balkh argue that some farmers used to buy medicines unprofessional sources and using them incorrectly.

Noor Muhammad, a seller of such medicines, suggests that improper use and inexperience contribute to the problems.

He advocates buying medicines from certified professionals and using them according to expert guidance to avoid crop damage.

The Balkh Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock Department acknowledges the farmers' concerns and says efforts are ongoing to address the issue.

Mohammad Hussain Azimi, Promotion Manager at the department, said that measures are being taken to curb the importation of low-quality medicines. The department's monitoring team conducts weekly inspections of medicine stores, removing and destroying substandard and expired products.

Despite these efforts, farmers feel that more decisive action is needed. They urge the authorities to ensure that only professional and knowledgeable vendors are allowed to sell agricultural and animal medicines, to better safeguard their crops and livelihoods.

