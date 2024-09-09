Women-Only Café In Herat Offers Serene Environment

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): A female entrepreneur in western Herat province has invested 1.5 million afghanis to open a café exclusively for women.

The cafe, named“Café Latte,” offers not only food and beverages, but also a serene environment for women to study and exchange ideas.

Despite the overall decline in women's employment following the changes and re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan over the past three years, statistics show an increase in women turning to small businesses in Herat province.

Marjan Azizi, the founder of Café Latte, shared with Pajhwok Afghan News that she created this café to inspire and provide a supportive work environment for women. Initially starting with a modest setup, the positive reception from female customers led her to expand the business.

Azizi noted that her café, which has been open for several months, attracts numerous women daily. It offers a range of services, including food, coffee, and access to books in a calm, female-focused setting.

She has invested nearly 1.5 million afghanis in the café and has employed seven women, contributing to local employment.

Azizi emphasized the importance of adhering to government regulations, which has enabled her to successfully establish and operate her business.

She also highlighted the need for continued security and peace to attract both domestic and international customers.

The establishment of this women-only café has been well-received by the local community.

Sara Sadat, a customer, praised the café for its comfort and the absence of male patrons, which she feels enhances the experience for women.

Hasiba Barakzai, another customer, expressed her appreciation for the café, noting that it provides a great space for reading and socializing with friends. She also commended the reasonable prices of the food and drinks.

Officials from the Women's Chamber of Commerce and Investment in the western zone of the country also welcomed the café, noting that it provides a comfortable space for women to dine and study.

Behnaz Saljoqi, head of the Women's Chamber of Commerce and Investment in the Western Zone, stated,“We had not invested in the café sector until women managed it. Thankfully, following the success of Café Latte, another women-run café is set to open soon.”

Saljoqi added in these cafés offered women served women, enhancing the overall experience.

sa