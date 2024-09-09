Safetea Launches App To Safeguard Women

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Empowering women with anonymity and privacy,

NEW CITY, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeTea Dating, LLC fuses cutting-edge mobile with advanced privacy coding to safeguard risks of perhaps the most popular social scene-online dating. With over $3.2M in revenue, dating apps such as Hinge, Bumble, and Tinder represent the most profitable segment in the mobile app market. Singles are ready to mingle. Unfortunately, their desires for relationships, casual dating, or flings overshadow the potential dangers that can result from meeting strangers online. Many of these app subscribers falsify information, post fake pictures, and lie about their dating intentions.

SafeTea offers singles more piece of mind when swiping right. Its robust platform hosts hundreds of secure social communities for each major city and region across the United States. Within these groups, users can 'spill the tea' on their previous dating experiences (or disasters). Firsthand reviews are more reliable than believing potentially deceptive online dating profiles.

Spilling tea is just one of the activities improving safety in this space. Users also ask for tea on a prospective match before meeting. The information others provide can make or break a tryst. Not only tea drinkers can benefit from SafeTea's app. Many users join communities seeking relationship and dating advice. The platform provides users with anonymity. They feel more comfort sharing personal, intimate details with strangers.

Facebook Groups, such as 'Are We Dating the Same Guy?' [AWDTSG] also have attempted to create safer dating environments. However, they do not employ the same technological safeguards as SafeTea. Thus, these platforms have reported significant challenges in moderating user activity and enforcing privacy. The shortcomings of these existing platforms have led to gender conflicts, negative media attention, and legal action. There are over 200 AWDTSG groups with approximately 3.5 million members[1]. Facebook's lack of privacy and verification measures creates an environment in which millions of women are potentially subject to civil action.

PRIVACY: These communities may contain sensitive information, so SafeTea has programmed features restricting screenshots and screen recordings.

ANINIMITY: Subscribers are assigned unique usernames that change with each new post. Profile pictures are not permitted. Instead, users may choose a premade avatar to disguise themselves. INCLUSIVITY:

SafeTea's coed programming mitigates potential gender wars. Within each geographically based environment, users may join a female, male, or coed subcommunity.

A recent company survey revealed 82% of active users feel safer sharing sensitive, personal information on SafeTea's secure, anonymous platform. An increasing number of singles engage in the online dating scene as it continues to lose its stigma. SafeTea preemptively identified the need for a new standard in online dating safety and can is poised to adapt in a continuously evolving industry.

ABOUT SAFETEA DATING, LLC

SafeTea Dating LLC is focused on improving safety in online dating. Founded by entrepreneurs Michael Fischer and Brian Thurlow, with Nikki Stroud later joining the team, SafeTea is committed to delivering a safer and more respectful dating experience. The app is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

