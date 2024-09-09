(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Selected applicants will gain access to the Strava Metro and collaborate with the team

Strava, the leading digital platform for with more than 125 million members, today announced the launch of Metro for Academic Researchers Program. This program is specifically designed for college and university students, as well as academic researchers, to support projects that aim to enhance biking and pedestrian infrastructure in both urban and rural settings.

Strava Introduces New Metro Academic Program

Strava Metro provides de-identified, aggregated data on bicycle and pedestrian trips, offering valuable insights to transportation planners, advocacy groups, and researchers. By leveraging Strava Metro's extensive data, participants can gain a deep understanding of travel patterns, identify infrastructure gaps, and assess the effectiveness of existing routes and facilities.

Currently, Strava Metro collaborates with more than 3,500 city planners, governmental agencies and infrastructure decision-makers worldwide, who collectively impact nearly 1 billion people. With this new initiative, Strava aims to empower academic researchers by providing them access to critical data and fostering innovation in human-powered transportation.

Program Details

Applications for the Metro for Academic Researchers Program are now open and will close on October 18, 2024. Accepted participants will receive:



One-year access to the Strava Metro platform: Unlock comprehensive data to support your research.

Interdisciplinary collaboration opportunities: Connect with academic researchers, transportation experts, urban planners, environmental scientists, and public health professionals. Support from the Strava Metro team: Benefit from online training sessions and dedicated check-in meetings to ensure your project's success.

Accepted applicants will be notified in early 2025 of their selection. All applications will be reviewed by a Strava committee, which will score and award successful admissions for the 2025 class of academic researchers in the program.

Four years ago, Strava made Metro freely accessible to partner organizations dedicated to improving cycling and pedestrian experiences. Since then, the Strava Metro partner network has expanded to over 3,500 organizations globally, all leveraging insights from Strava's community to enhance the safety, quality, and accessibility of trails and streets.

For more information about the Metro for Academic Researchers Program and to apply, visit href="" rel="nofollow" strava/academic . To learn more about Strava Metro, visit href="" rel="nofollow" strav .

Strava is the leading digital community for active people with more than 125 million athletes in more than 190 countries. The platform offers a holistic view of your active lifestyle, no matter where you live, which sport you love and/or what device you use. Everyone belongs on Strava when they are pursuing an active life. Join the community, find motivation and discover new experiences with a Strava subscription .

