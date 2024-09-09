Dan Amato Joins Cahill's New York Office As A Partner In Its Private Credit Practice

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP

announced today that Dan Amato has joined the firm in New York, where he will serve as a partner in the Private Credit practice.

Dan is the second partner to recently join Cahill's fast-growing Private Credit practice, following Peter Williams' arrival from KKR as Co-Head of the practice in July.

Dan Amato

Dan joins Cahill from a global law firm, where he served as head of sponsor finance. Throughout his career, he has focused on guiding private credit funds and alternative lenders through acquisitions, leveraged financings, and a wide range of other financial transactions. Dan's clients include the world's leading direct lenders and private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies in both the middle- and large-cap markets.

"Dan's impressive reputation across the private credit world coupled with his breadth of experience makes him a perfect fit for our rapidly expanding private credit practice," said John Papachristos, Co-Head of Cahill's Private Credit practice. "With his arrival, and the arrival of Peter in July, our clients will have access to some of the best minds in private credit."

"Dan is a proven practitioner, having led some of the largest private credit deals for the industry's most notable firms. He will be a leader for Cahill, given that extensive history, and we're excited to have him on board," said Peter Williams, Co-Head of Cahill's Private Credit practice. "Combining our private credit industry experience with Cahill's market-leading leveraged finance team will give clients the best of all worlds and make Cahill a go-to firm for any corporate finance transaction, whether in the public or private market."

"With Dan's addition, we now have a core group of dedicated partners working full-time on private credit deals that is further supported by additional partners with exceptional private credit experience. Our significant focus on the industry will deliver a level of specialization and deal knowledge to clients that rivals or surpasses our peers across the legal industry," said Adam Dworkin, Co-Chair of the firm's Corporate Department. "We draw from our unrivaled market experience, successfully counseling clients regardless of the size of the deal."

"With the hiring of Peter from KKR just a few weeks ago, and now Dan, I'm eager to see what this remarkable practice will do," said Herb Washer, Chair of Cahill's Executive Committee. "We'll continue to execute on our strategic plan – Cahill is committed to building and growing an outstanding team specifically dedicated to private credit."

"I've witnessed first-hand, across multiple transactions, the skilled lawyers at Cahill and the tremendous results they deliver for clients operating in the private credit space," said Dan Amato. "I'm proud to join the world-class ecosystem they've built, with its impeccable reputation and incredible brand, which spans private credit, leveraged finance, and numerous other financial transactions."

Dan received his J.D. from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law and his B.A. from Boston College.

About

Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP

Cahill is among the most successful law firms in the world. With a history of legal innovation dating back to the firm's founding in 1919, Cahill is trusted by market-leading financial institutions, companies and their boards to manage significant corporate transactions, litigation and regulatory matters. Based in New York, Cahill also has offices in London, Washington, D.C. and Delaware.

