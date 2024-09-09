Builders Named In Business Insurance's Annual Best Places To Work In Insurance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Award Recognizes Outstanding Employers in the Insurance Industry

Builders

today announced it has been named

in the annual Best Places to Work in Insurance program, which recognizes employers for their outstanding performance in establishing workplaces where employees can thrive, enjoy their work and help their companies grow.

Winning company culture, employee engagement and professional growth all form the vision that Builders created for its dedicated employees. Builders' Leadership Team fosters a culture that aligns with the strategic goals of the company while encouraging a healthy, happy and motivated workforce. The results speak for themselves, as 96% of Builders employees surveyed are satisfied overall with Builders as their employer while Builders agents and policyholders have amplified this outcome in Q2 of 2024 with 2.4% growth in policies in force.

"Supporting and strengthening every member of our team is paramount in serving our agents, policyholders and partners. For this reason, we're very proud that our culture has led to such a strong sense of ownership and engagement among our employees. People come to work here with a fulfilling sense of what it means to be a Builder, and that pride radiates into everything we do."

– Todd Campbell, President & CEO of Builders

Internal surveys further reveal an overwhelming 94% of Builders employees feeling that their leaders care about their wellbeing and 94% of them finding enjoyment in their work. The same percentages express pride in working for Builders and confidence in their leadership. Builders' people-first ethic translates into daily enthusiasm, a thriving atmosphere, excellence in service, financial stability and a compassionate human touch that characterizes the Builders difference.

Best Places to Work in Insurance is an annual sponsored content feature presented by the Custom Publishing unit of Business Insurance and Best Companies Group that lists the agents, brokers, insurance companies and other providers with the highest levels of employee engagement and satisfaction. Harrisburg, Pa.-based Best Companies Group identifies the leading employers in the insurance industry by conducting a free two-part assessment of each company. The first part is a questionnaire completed by the employer about company policies, practices and demographics. The second part is a confidential employee survey on engagement and satisfaction.

The ranking and profiles of the winning companies will be unveiled in the November issue of Business Insurance and online at BusinessInsurance

About Builders

A property and casualty insurance leader, Atlanta-based Builders is the region's reliable expert and workforce advocate serving agents and their clients through deep partnerships, service excellence and financial strength. Over 32 years of market leadership in complex construction risks has fostered exceptional expertise in workers' compensation, injury prevention and best-in-class medical management, driving superior outcomes across many professional industries. Builders and its member companies are rated "A" (Excellent) IX by AM Best. Top Workplaces USA - #InsuranceBuiltStrong.

Business Insurance

Business Insurance is the authoritative news and information source for executives concerned about risk and the impact on their business. With information for risk managers, insurers, brokers and other providers of insurance products and services, Business Insurance delivers in-depth analysis on new and emerging risks, case studies of successful programs, market intelligence on trends and guidance on how to capitalize on opportunities and overcome challenges.

Best Companies Group

Best Companies Group works with partners to establish "Best Places to Work," "Best Companies" and "Best Employers" programs on a national, state-wide and regional basis. Through its thorough workplace assessment using employer questionnaires and employee satisfaction surveys, Best Companies Group identifies and recognizes companies that have been successful in creating and maintaining workplace excellence.

