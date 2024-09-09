Gujarat Sets Record By Generating 1,067 Mn Units Of Hydropower In August

(MENAFN- IANS) Gandhinagar, Sep 9 (IANS) Gujarat has set a record in power generation due to abundant rainfall during the monsoon season, filling the state's major dams.

In August, hydroelectric power stations across Gujarat, including Ukai, Kadana, and Sardar Sarovar, generated 1,067.3 million units (MU) of electricity, marking a three-fold jump from July's production of 308.7 MU.

According to the official data, this surge in hydroelectric power generation aligns with India's broader transition goals.

Under the leadership of Prime Narendra Modi, the nation aims to achieve 500 gigawatts of non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity by 2030, and to ensure that at least 50 per cent of the total installed capacity must come from renewable sources.

The Sardar Sarovar Dam played a pivotal role in this achievement, generating over 800 million units of electricity in August alone. The Riverbed Power House (RBPH) and Canal Head Power House (CHPH) at the dam produced 891 MU of electricity in August.

Other hydroelectric plants in Gujarat also showed significant gains in electricity output.

Gujarat's average hydroelectric power generation has been 4,600 MU from 2019 to 2024. In the fiscal year 2022-23, the state generated 6,170.456 MU, a 134 per cent increase compared to 2,629.059 MU generated in 2021-22.

For 2023-24, the total hydropower production stood at 4.584.932 MU.

In July 2024, Gujarat's hydroelectric power plants generated 308.7 MU electricity.

However, in August 2024, the total production surged to 1,067.3 MU, with significant contributions from the Ukai plant generating 143.1 MU, Ukai Mini with 1.9 MU, Kadana producing 30.9 MU, Sardar Sarovar (RBPH) increasing to 757.1 MU, and Sardar Sarovar (CHPH) reaching 134.3 MU, marking a jump in power generation across all plants.

In June, Gujarat was awarded the first rank for generating India's highest wind power installed capacity, surpassing Tamil Nadu, by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

As of May 2024, Gujarat led with 11,823 MW of installed wind power capacity, ahead of Tamil Nadu (10,743 MW) and Karnataka (6,312 MW).

Gujarat also boasts a solar power capacity of 14,182 MW, second only to Rajasthan (22,180 MW).

With a combined renewable energy capacity of 28,200 MW, Gujarat holds the top position among all Indian states.