Bring Happiness Home With The SHEIN X Smileyworld® Collection

The Partnership that Places a Smile On Every Face

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2024

SHEIN is thrilled to announce its second brand partnership with The Smiley® Company, featuring the iconic brand SmileyWorld ®. This exciting collaboration unveils a vibrant home and accessories line designed to infuse everyday fashion with a dose of positivity and fun.

SHEIN X SmileyWorld®

collection is a celebration of SmileyWorld®'s signature upbeat and optimistic spirit. The collection includes hair accessories, eye-catching tote bags, jewelry, socks, and bubbly home decor. Priced between $1 and $20, each item is designed to add a joyful touch to any outfit or living space, making it easy for customers to infuse their lives with a bit of brightness.

This collaboration brings together the expressive SmileyWorld® icons with SHEIN's trend-driven designs, offering a wide range of affordable and uplifting products that reflect both brands' commitment to creativity and fun.

"Our collaboration with SHEIN perfectly aligns with our mission to spread happiness and positivity through fashion," said Janet Wilson, Chief Product Officer – Lifestyle Consumer Products at SmileyWorld®. "We're excited to see how this collection will bring smiles to people's faces and add a burst of joy to their everyday lives through our signature designs."

The collection is now available exclusively on SHEIN's website and app, offering fashion lovers the chance to add a touch of joy to their lives. For more information on the SmileyWorld® collection, visit SHEIN or follow us on social media @SHEIN_US for the latest updates.

About SHEIN:

SHEIN is a global fashion and lifestyle online retailer, offering SHEIN branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in

Singapore, SHEIN is committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology, for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit

.

About The Smiley® Company

Founded in 1972, The Smiley Company is a global lifestyle brand that has become a universal symbol of happiness, positivity, and optimism. With its iconic Smiley face, the company has influenced pop culture, fashion, and art for over five decades. Beyond its signature design, The Smiley Company is dedicated to spreading joy through innovative collaborations, products, and experiences that inspire a sense of community and well-being around the world. Committed to making a positive impact, the brand continues to evolve, championing creativity, inclusivity, and a brighter future for all.

