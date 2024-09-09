Timing Devices Market Worth $7.59 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia Pacific dominates in the timing devices

driven by the increasing demand for electronic items such as consumer electronics, automotive electronics, and wearable in this region is responsible for the expansion. The rising demand for various timing ICs used in electronics and automotive applications, increasing number of mobile phone utilization, broadcast transmitters, and consumers high disposable payments in the region are some of the determinants of expansion within this region.

include NIHON DEMPA KOGYO CO., LTD., (Japan), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), KYOCERA Corporation (Japan), TXC Corporation (Taiwan), Rakon Limited (New Zealand), and Infineon Technologies AG (Germany). Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Abracon (US), IQD Frequency Products Ltd. (UK), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), SiTime Corp. (US), MtronPTI (US), CTS Corporation (US), Diodes Incorporated (US), ON Semiconductor Corporation (US), Crystek Corporation (US), Frequency Electronics, Inc. (US), Greenray Industries, Inc. (US), Oscilloquartz (Switzerland), AccuBeat Ltd. (Israel), Connor-Winfield Corporation (US), and Mercury Inc. (Taiwan) are few other key companies operating in the timing devices Industry.

