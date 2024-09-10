RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh's Judicial Custody In Financial Irregularities Case Extended Till Sept 23

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kolkata doctor rape case: RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's former principal Sandip Ghosh and three others were remanded to judicial custody till September 23 in case relating to irregularities.

Sandip Ghosh was taken from CBI Special Court, flanked by heavy security after he was attacked by an angry mob during his last court hearing.

The court also sent his security personnel Afsar Ali and two alleged associates, contractors Vendors Biplab Sinha and Suman Hazra, to judicial custody till September 23.

The CBI told the court that it would seek their custody again if required.

Ghosh was arrested by the CBI on charges of financial irregularities on September 2 amid protests over the rape and murder of the doctor at the RG Kar MCH.

On September 3, the court had sent him to eight days in CBI custody.

