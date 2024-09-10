Centre Simplifies Approval Norms For Telecom Licenses, Wireless Equipment

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) The Centre on Tuesday announced several key changes to simplify approval processes for licenses and wireless equipment, in its bid to further pursue structural reforms and ease of doing business in the telecom sector.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) introduced changes to the approval processes for issuing Experimental Licenses, Demonstration Licenses, and Equipment Type Approvals (ETA). These changes are based on the recommendations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

“These reforms are aimed at reducing delays and simplifying regulatory requirements, fostering innovation and streamlining operations for businesses and telecom operators,” said the DoT.

For Experimental Licenses cases not requiring inter-ministerial consultation, the license will be deemed issued after 30 days if no decision is conveyed.

In cases requiring inter-ministerial consultation, the DoT will seek comments within seven days of receiving a complete application.

“If no comments are received, a provisional license will be granted after 60 days, which will be converted to a regular license after 90 days, provided there are no adverse comments,” said the Ministry of Communications.

Similarly, for Demonstration Licenses, licenses without inter-ministerial consultation will be deemed granted after 15 days.

For those requiring consultation, licenses will be deemed granted after 45 days once comments are sought from relevant authorities.

If any unfavourable inter-ministerial comments are received during the approval process, the provisional license will be cancelled, and the experiment must be stopped immediately, said the DoT.

All the applications of Equipment Type Approvals (ETA) for license-exempt wireless devices will now be granted on a self-declaration basis.

According to the government, this process is expected to significantly reduce the time and effort required for approvals,“benefiting companies looking to deploy wireless equipment in the Indian market”.

"Additionally, ETA holders are reminded to obtain the necessary clearances, such as a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), before importing equipment into India," said the DoT.