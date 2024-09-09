India And UAE Solidify Strategic Partnership During Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Delhi Visit

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Welcoming the third generation of UAE leadership to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday highlighted that the "historic yet forward-looking" bilateral relationship between India and the United Arab Emirates has been transformed after having been steered by the "visionary leadership" of both countries over the past decade.

As Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the of Abu Dhabi, called on her Monday afternoon, President Murmu recalled that his visit continues a long tradition of high-level engagement that is in tune with India's Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with UAE.

Expressing satisfaction that both countries have further expanded the strategic partnership through several agreements in new areas of cooperation on Monday, the President said that people-to-people ties form the bedrock of this relationship, with more than 35 lakh Indian citizens residing in the UAE.

President Murmu appreciated the UAE leadership for ensuring their welfare, particularly the special care taken during the difficult times of the Covid pandemic, said a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"Both leaders agreed that India and UAE have societies with a syncretic and multicultural heritage, and that the path of peace, tolerance, and harmony shown by Mahatma Gandhi and Sheikh Zayed, are deeply imbibed in our national character," the statement mentioned.

"The President was also happy to note the high rate of participation and contribution of women in all aspects of Emirati society. She said that both our countries have demonstrated that 'women-led development' can deliver more effective results for overall socio-economic development," it added.

Earlier in the day, the two countries signed five Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) following the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Crown Prince.

It included a MoU in the field of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant Operations and Maintenance between Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) and Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL); an agreement for long-term LNG supply between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited; a MoU between ADNOC and India Strategic Petroleum Reserve Limited (ISPRL); Production Concession Agreement for Abu Dhabi Onshore Block 1 between Urja Bharat and ADNOC; and, a MoU between Government of Gujarat and Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company PJSC (ADQ) on food parks development in India.

"The MoU on Nuclear Cooperation is expected to enhance cooperation in the operation and maintenance of nuclear power plants, sourcing of nuclear goods and services from India, exploring mutual investment opportunities and capacity building," said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The agreement for long-term supply of LNG is for 1 million metric tonne per annum (MMTPA) and is the third such contract signed in just over a year. The ministry detailed that both IOCL and GAIL had previously signed long-term agreements for 1.2 MMTPA and 0.5 MMTPA, respectively, with ADNOC and these contracts have strengthened energy security in India by diversifying LNG sources.

"The MoU between ADNOC and ISPRL, inter alia, provides for exploring ADNOC's participation in additional opportunities for crude storage in India and the renewal of their storage and management agreement on mutually acceptable terms and conditions. This MoU builds on ADNOC's existing involvement in crude storage at the Mangalore Cavern of ISPRL since 2018," the MEA statement on the outcomes of the meeting mentioned.

The Production Concession Agreement for Abu Dhabi Onshore Block 1 between Urja Bharat (a JV of IOCL and Bharat Petro resources Ltd) and ADNOC is the first one for any Indian company operating in the UAE. The concession entitles Urja Bharat to bring crude oil to India, thus contributing towards the country's energy security.

The MoU on Food Parks conveys ADQ's expression of interest in developing Gundanpara, Bavla, Ahmedabad as a highly promising site for this ambitious project, with a view to commencing the Food Park project in Q2 2025. The Government of Gujarat shall facilitate ADQ and AD Ports, to obtain detailed information regarding the site and assist in obtaining necessary permissions.

During their meeting, the two leaders expressed satisfaction over the "substantial progress" achieved in recent years in the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discussed opportunities to further widen and deepen the partnership in all areas of bilateral cooperation.

"They acknowledged that the success of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the recent entry into force of the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) will provide further impetus to the strong economic and commercial partnership between the two countries. They also underscored the need to explore new areas of untapped potential, particularly in nuclear energy, critical minerals, green hydrogen, artificial intelligence and cutting-edge technologies," the MEA stated.

Following his meeting with PM Modi, the Crown Prince also visited Rajghat and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. He became the third-generation leader from the UAE to plant a sapling at Rajghat, following Sheikh Zayedbin Sultan Al Nahyan, former President of the UAE in 1992; and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE in 2016.

The Crown Prince will be in Mumbai on Tuesday to participate in an India-UAE business forum which provides a platform for business leaders and officials from both sides to brainstorm future cooperation between the countries in various areas.

"A soft launch on the commencement of work on the India-UAE Virtual Trade Corridor (VTC) and MAITRI interface to facilitate VTC, will also take place in Mumbai," revealed MEA.