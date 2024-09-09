Woman Injured As Russian Forces Shell Stanislav Village In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian fired on the village of Stanislav in the Kherson region, injuring a woman.

“Russian troops attacked Stanislav,” the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on Telegram .

As a result of the enemy shelling, a 52-year-old woman who was on the street sustained an explosive injury and concussion. Paramedics provided medical assistance to the victim at the scene.

Russians hit Korabelnyi district in: aftermath shown

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 11 people were wounded in the Kherson region as a result of Russian strikes.