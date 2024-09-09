Woman Injured As Russian Forces Shell Stanislav Village In Kherson Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops fired on the village of Stanislav in the Kherson region, injuring a woman.
“Russian troops attacked Stanislav,” the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on Telegram .
As a result of the enemy shelling, a 52-year-old woman who was on the street sustained an explosive injury and concussion. Paramedics provided medical assistance to the victim at the scene.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, 11 people were wounded in the Kherson region as a result of Russian army strikes.
