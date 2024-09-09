President Of Kazakhstan Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On September 9, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic
of Kazakhstan, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
First of all, the President of Kazakhstan congratulated the head
of state on the successful parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
and the decisive victory of the New Azerbaijan Party.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the
congratulations.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the Azerbaijani President's
participation in the Consultative Meeting of Heads of States of
Central Asia.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed his thanks for the invitation
to the Consultative Meeting.
The head of state extended his congratulations on the successful
organization of the 5th World Nomad Games in Kazakhstan. In turn,
the President of Kazakhstan emphasized the active participation of
Azerbaijani athletes in these Games.
The conduct of the Azerbaijan Cultural Days in Kazakhstan this
month was noted with satisfaction. The parties emphasized the
strategic partnership nature of the relations between Azerbaijan
and Kazakhstan.
The President of Kazakhstan stated that Astana is ready to serve
as a platform for negotiations on a peace agreement between Armenia
and Azerbaijan.
The head of state noted that the proposal to hold these
negotiations between the two countries in Astana is acceptable for
Azerbaijan.
During the phone conversation, they also exchanged views on
issues related to the bilateral agenda.
MENAFN09092024000195011045ID1108652442
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.