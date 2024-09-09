Delhi Court Remands AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan To Judicial Custody Till September 23

(MENAFN- Live Mint) AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan has been remanded in judicial custody till September 23 as the ED probes the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case. The senior politician was taken into custody earlier this month following a search at his Okhla residence.

Khan was produced before the Rouse Avenue court on Monday afternoon after his seven-day Enforcement Directorate custody ran out. The order was passed after the ED sought his detention in judicial custody. The probe agency said Khan might influence witnesses and hamper the investigation if he was released.

The ED told the court that Khan had been non-cooperative during his earlier remand. He had been arrested on September 2 after being 'evasive' while answering certain questions during searches at his home.



The money laundering probe against Khan stems from two FIRs, one registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Delhi Wakf Board-related "irregularities" and another by the Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch related to a case of alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

| AAP-Congress alliance in Haryana hits dead end? AAP to go solo on all 90 seats

Khan is under scrutiny over the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case linked to the purchase of a property worth ₹36 crores. Four people have been accused of aiding the purchase - with the AAP leader named as the main accused. Special public prosecutor Manish Jain had earlier said that the funds in question were derived from criminal activities.

Khan is among several AAP leaders who have been arrested by the federal agency in different money laundering cases, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and former minister Satyendar Jain. Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are now out of jail on bail.

| Delhi Excise Policy Case: HC grants bail to liquor businessman, AAP volunteer





(With inputs from agencies)