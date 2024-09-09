Mobile Network 24 (MN24) Appoints Living Kidney Donor And Retired NYPD Detective Michael Lollo As Its Chief Strategy Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BRANDON, Fla., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Mobile 24

(MN24) has appointed Michael Lollo as its Chief Strategy Officer. Michael is a non-directed living kidney donor who previously served as president of the

National Kidney Donation Organization

(NKDO), the largest living kidney donor organization in the world, and most recently as Chief Strategy Officer for the National Kidney Registry

(NKR), the largest facilitator of kidney transplants in the United States.

Mobile Network 24

Continue Reading

Michael is also a 21-year veteran of the NYPD who, before his retirement, served as a Detective in the Intelligence Bureau, planning and protecting foreign and domestic diplomatic visits to New York City against terrorism and other threats.

Brian Smith, Founder and CEO of MN24, states, "We are thrilled to welcome Michael Lollo to MobileNetwork24 (MN24) as our Chief Strategy Officer. We at MN24 pride ourselves on unparalleled customer service while achieving a 100% mission success rate. Michael embodies the same sense of service, having served as a Detective in the NYPD, as an altruistic living kidney donor, and in his previous role at The National Kidney Registry (NKR). In this role, Michael will oversee our continued growth in ground and air logistics services to the organ donation and the transplantation system."

Michael stated, "Since my kidney donation in 2018 at New York Presbyterian, Weill Cornell, I have been dedicated to raising awareness for organ donation, both living and deceased. I am very excited to work for an organization that is critical in this process. The transportation of organs and, at times, the teams that will recover them is essential to the process. Mobile Network 24 holds the same values as I do. To honor the gift from these donors and donor families while providing unmatched service to their partners."

"Michael's journey as a living kidney donor began at our hospital, New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, in December 2018. He immediately transitioned to become an

advocate within the living donation and transplant world, a testament to his passion

and motivation." said Dr. Sandip Kapur, MD, Chief of Transplant Surgery and Director of the Kidney and Pancreas Transplant Program. "His work with Mobile Network 24, in particular, is set to impact the transplant space significantly, increasing the number of transplants."



Mobile Network 24 coordinates and manages the complex process of organ transplant logistics. They work closely with transplant centers, Organ Procurement Organizations (OPOs), organ preservation device companies, and transplant team providers to ensure that teams and organs are safely and efficiently transported to patients in need. Their goal is to streamline the transplant process, eliminate delays, lower organ acquisition costs, and most importantly, save more lives.

For more information about Mobile Network 24's work, please contact Michael Lollo at [email protected] .

Media Contact:

Michael Lollo

917-837-2058

[email protected]

SOURCE Mobile Network 24