AFG-NZ Test: Opening Day Called-Off Due To Wet Outfield

(MENAFN- IANS) Greater Noida, Sep 9 (IANS) The opening day of the one-off Test match between Afghanistan and New Zealand was called off without a ball being bowled due to wet outfield at Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground on Monday.

Despite being a sunny day, the drainage facilities at the venue could not soak the burden of overnight rain that left the playing area dampened. There was not a single cover on the ground and super-soppers were at work to make the outfield ready for the play.

However, multiple inspections raised the issue of wet outfield and the run-up area for the bowlers which were never deemed fit enough for the toss to take place.

The toss has been scheduled at 9 am Tuesday and the remaining four days will have 98 overs each with an early start at 9:30 am, instead of 10 am. Both teams will hope to start fresh on the second day of the match amid the rains and moderate thunderstorms forecasted for the week.

The current Test is not part of the World Test Championship but the Kiwis have the opportunity to acclimatise to subcontinental conditions ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka and India in the coming months.

On the other hand, Afghanistan, who have played two one-off Tests against Sri Lanka and Ireland earlier this year, are in search of their first red-ball win since 2021.

"About Test cricket, 100% we want to improve. We want to show to the world our best format is Test cricket. And I mentioned before that we accept all kinds of challenges, and I am telling the boys also that these opportunities are very big opportunities for us, each and every one to show our skill, to show our talent and make... if I am a batsman, make a big score, big runs," Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said on Sunday.

"So your name will be among the big names in the future. So if you want that, this is the place and time to show. I think we have that ability to do it and need to show it," he added.