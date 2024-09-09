Simurq Ensemble Shines At International Music Festival
The Azerbaijani mugham ensemble Simurq has been awarded the
Grand Prix of the XIII Melodies of the East International Music
Festival held in Samarkand, Azernews reports.
This year, more than 300 representatives from about 80 countries
took part in the festival, which was held in partnership with the
Ministry of Culture of Uzbekistan, UNESCO, ICESCO and TURKSOY.
The Simurq ensemble included Miralam Miralamov (khanende), Zyaki
Valiyev (tar), Elnur Mikayilov (kamancha), Honored Artist Kamran
Karimov (naghara), Idris Huseynov (oud) and Anar Valizade
(balaban). This became the third main prize for Azerbaijan in the
history of the "Melodies of the East" competition.
The main prize, a festival statuette and a certificate, was
presented by the Minister of Culture of Uzbekistan Ozodbek
Nazarbekov and the chairman of the jury, director of the
International Mugham Center, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Sahib
Pazashade.
It should be noted that for the first time in the 27-year
history of the festival, a representative of Azerbaijan chaired the
international jury. The amount of the grand prize is 10,000 US
dollars.
Recall that the festival "Melodies of the East", founded in
1997, is held every two years. Simara Imanova (khanende), who
represented Azerbaijan, was awarded the grand prize at the first
festival, and Sahib Pazashade (tar) in 2017.
In different years, several Azerbaijani musicians also became
laureates of the festival.
