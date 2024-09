Harry Kane To Get Special Honor For Becoming 10Th Englishman To Make 100 Appearances For His Country

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

LONDON: England captain Harry Kane will be presented with a cap to mark his 100th appearance for his country ahead of the Nations League match against Finland at Wembley on Tuesday.

The Bayern Munich striker will become the 10th Englishman to reach a century of international caps - the first since Wayne Rooney in 2014 - and will look to improve on his record 66 goals for the team.

England confirmed Monday that Kane, who was wearing golden boots during a training session in the morning, will start the match against Finland, where he will be captain for the 73rd time.

The 31-year-old Kane has played in more games at major finals (28) than any other English male player and has played in more competitive matches (83) than any other senior men's international.