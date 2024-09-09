Turkish airports welcome total of 25.2M travelers last month

(MENAFN) In August, Turkish airports saw a notable surge in passenger traffic, welcoming a total of 25.2 million travelers, including those on transit routes. This marks a 1.9 percent increase compared to the same month last year, as announced by Türkiye’s Minister of and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uraloğlu. The data, released by the State Airports Authority General Directorate (DHMI), highlighted that domestic flights accounted for 9.2 million passengers, while nearly 16 million people traveled internationally, underscoring the continued strong demand for both domestic and global air travel in the country.



In addition to passenger traffic, Turkish airports experienced growth in flight operations. In August alone, they handled 231,699 flights, a figure that includes both scheduled flights and overflights, representing a 2 percent year-on-year increase. Air cargo activity also posted significant growth, with airports processing 493,183 tons of cargo. This rise in both flight and cargo traffic underscores the country’s expanding role as a critical aviation hub, catering not only to passengers but also to global logistics.



Istanbul’s two main airports, IGA Istanbul Airport and Sabiha Gokcen Airport, were central to this growth, handling over 45 percent of Türkiye's total air passengers in August. IGA Istanbul Airport saw a slight year-on-year rise of 1 percent, serving 7.7 million passengers and managing 46,933 flights. Meanwhile, Sabiha Gokcen Airport, located on the Asian side of the city, reported 3.9 million passengers and operated 21,468 flights. These numbers highlight Istanbul's strategic importance as a major gateway for both domestic and international travelers.



Cumulatively, from January to August 2024, Turkish airports have accommodated around 154.9 million passengers, reflecting an 8.4 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023. Over this eight-month period, the total number of flights reached 1.5 million, including overflights, further solidifying Türkiye’s position as a growing aviation hub. The sustained growth in air traffic, both in passenger numbers and flight operations, showcases the resilience and expansion of the country's aviation sector.

