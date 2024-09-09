Tejashwi Is Abhishek Of Politics: Kishor Hits Out At Nepotism In Politics

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Sep 9 (IANS) Prashant Kishor, the convenor of Jan Suraj, on Monday intensified his criticism of Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Bihar Assembly, accusing him of benefiting from nepotism.

Kishor compared his own journey with that of Tejashwi, using the analogy of stars and Abhishek Bachchan to illustrate his point.

Kishor remarked that Tejashwi, as the son of former Bihar Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, did not need to establish his identity, as his lineage provided him with automatic recognition and opportunities.

In contrast, Kishor emphasised that he, like others who lack such privileged backgrounds, had to carve his own identity through hard work and perseverance.

To further explain this difference, Kishor drew a parallel with the film industry.

“Shah Rukh Khan, whose father wasn't influential in the film world, had to struggle extensively to achieve success. Starting his career in television, Khan eventually made his way into films, where his talent and hard work led him to collaborate with top directors like Yash Chopra and Karan Johar. On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan, as the son of the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, was afforded opportunities right from the start, such as working with a prominent director like JP Dutta in his debut film,” Kishor said.

Kishor pointed out that, much like Abhishek Bachchan in the film industry, Tejashwi benefits from being the son of a wealthy and influential figure in Bihar politics.

In contrast, Kishor emphasised his own background as an ordinary person without such influential connections.“My father is not a powerful or wealthy man like Tejashwi's father, and as a result, I have had to work hard to build my own identity. The path of someone who rises on their own merits is often more challenging,” Kishor said.

He urged the public to consider these differences when choosing their leaders, suggesting that leadership should be based on merit and personal achievement rather than inherited status.

He reinforced his point by referencing Shah Rukh Khan, who, unlike Abhishek Bachchan, had to struggle and work his way up from television to become a successful film actor, eventually earning the freedom to choose his collaborators.