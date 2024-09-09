French Expert Suggests Remedy Against Russian Glide Bombs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In order to effectively counter Russia's guided aerial bombs terrorizing the border areas, the Ukrainians must have at hand long-range missiles and permission to fire them on targets deep inside Russia.

French military expert and air defense consultant Xavier Tytelman spoke of this in an interview with an Ukrinform correspondent in France.

"The most effective solution against the so-called glide bombs are long-range missiles carried by F-16s, with which the Ukrainians will be entitled to strike deep into Russian territory," Tytelman said.

Otherwise, he added, any pilot would be exposed every time they fly on an interception mission.

"Ukrainians need AMRAAM (modern medium-range air-to-air missiles - ed.) for their F-16s, but with a longer range, variant D, or their variants, capable of hitting targets at a 120km range. Then they can target Russian fighter jets carrying these bombs, and at the same time stay beyond a Russian radar reach even if they are on," the expert explained.

He insists that there is also the possibility of using AMRAAM missiles with a shorter range of 70 km, which the Americans have already provided for the F-16s delivered to Ukraine, but this option remains too risky.

"This is dangerous because the Russians have plenty of air defense systems that can engage the F-16s. Only with accurate intelligence that the Russian radar is disabled or neutralized can an F-16 fly out to intercept a Russian fighter jet."

Also, according to Tytelman, this will only be possible once Ukraine has enough aircraft that can not only protect the rear, but also deploy over the frontlines to attack.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a Russian strike, involving KAB glide bombs, targeted Kharkiv where a fire broke out.