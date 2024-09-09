Chipsea Charts A Path For Strategic Expansion Through Enhanced Computing Peripherals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rencently, Chipsea Technologies (Shenzhen) Corp., Ltd. (Chipsea), in collaboration with Intel, introduced a new line of edge BMC products. Specializing in computing peripheral chips, Chipsea has deepened its technological ties with Intel, creating a comprehensive ecosystem that supports a range of computing from the personal level to broader edge and cloud applications.

Founded in 2003, Chipsea is at the forefront of signal chain integrated circuit design, encompassing perception, computation, control, and connectivity. The company is particularly noted for its work with analog signal chains and MCU technologies, focusing on the research and development of high-precision ADCs and high-performance MCUs. Chipsea's products have found applications across multiple sectors, including smartphones, smart health technology, and laptops.

Over the past five years, Chipsea has made significant breakthroughs in the development of key computing peripherals such as embedded controllers (ECs), power delivery (PD), analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), and battery management systems (BMS). The company has been a continuous presence at COMPUTEX, participating for three consecutive years. Additionally, Chipsea has achieved remarkable success in general-purpose MCUs, fast-charging power supplies, interface products, wearable health monitoring devices, and automotive electronics. These products have entered large-scale production, marking the transition from technological advancement to market success. Looking ahead, Chipsea is poised for an unprecedented period of strategic growth.



