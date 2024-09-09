Top Electric Suvs With Longest Range: Over 500 Km On A Single Charge

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) This article explores the top electric SUVs that offer an impressive range of over 500 km on a single charge, highlighting their features and benefits for eco-conscious consumers.

The electric vehicle is experiencing significant growth globally. Experts believe that this trend will revolutionize the passenger vehicle industry. People buying electric SUVs in large numbers not only benefits the environment but also provides the benefits of many modern features. Saving on fuel costs is also a major reason to buy electric cars. In that way, in this collection, you can see the top electric SUV cars that can travel more than 500 km on a single full charge.

1 Equinox EV

The Chevrolet Equinox EV comes in both front-wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD). The front-wheel drive (FWD) model has an EPA rating of up to 513 km on a single charge.

2. Blazer EV

The Blazer EV is one of the longest range electric SUVs in the world. On a single charge, it will travel 513 km.

3. Tesla Model X SUV

The Tesla Model X SUV, known for its unique design, comes with a dual-motor AWD setup and sporty 20-inch wheels. This electric SUV is capable of traveling up to 524 km on a single charge.

4. Chevrolet Blazer EV

The electric SUV offers new perks over the sedan. A much more spacious second row and storage capacity upgrade, which enhances the game. The electric SUV will go up to 545 km on a single charge.

5. Rivian R1S electric SUV

The Rivian R1S electric SUV offers the longest range in the world. This luxurious three-row vehicle is packed with features and has an impressive capability of traveling up to 659 km on a single charge.