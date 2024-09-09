عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jennifer Lopez Photos: Actress Flaunts Sabyasachi Jewellery At Golden Globes Party | SEE PICS

Jennifer Lopez Photos: Actress Flaunts Sabyasachi Jewellery At Golden Globes Party | SEE PICS


9/9/2024 6:25:51 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in Sabyasachi jewels during the golden globes reception at the Toronto International film Festival (TIFF) 2024. The star attended the event to promote her forthcoming film, Unstoppable.

Photo Courtesy: Getty

Jennifer Lopez was among the celebrities who attended the Golden Globes celebration during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. She attended the event to promote her new flick Unstoppable.


Jennifer Lopez Photos: Actress Flaunts Sabyasachi Jewellery At Golden Globes Party | SEE PICS Image

The actor-singer Jennifer Lopez looked lovely in a sheer
midi dress with boots and accessories by Indian designer Sabyasachi.


Jennifer Lopez Photos: Actress Flaunts Sabyasachi Jewellery At Golden Globes Party | SEE PICS Image

Chloe created Jennifer's costume with full-length draped sleeves, a sheer breast, a round neckline, ruffled skirt accents, an asymmetric hem, and a casual, midi-length style.


Jennifer Lopez Photos: Actress Flaunts Sabyasachi Jewellery At Golden Globes Party | SEE PICS Image

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez finished the ensemble with similar nude-heeled heels and a tiny white handbag.


Jennifer Lopez Photos: Actress Flaunts Sabyasachi Jewellery At Golden Globes Party | SEE PICS Image

She opted for gorgeous Sabyasachi diamonds, which included earrings, a cuff, and a ring. Jennifer most recently appeared in the Netflix feature Atlas.

MENAFN09092024007385015968ID1108651539


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search