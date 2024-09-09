Jennifer Lopez Photos: Actress Flaunts Sabyasachi Jewellery At Golden Globes Party | SEE PICS

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in Sabyasachi jewels during the reception at the Toronto International Festival (TIFF) 2024. The star attended the event to promote her forthcoming film, Unstoppable.





Jennifer Lopez was among the celebrities who attended the Golden Globes celebration during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. She attended the event to promote her new flick Unstoppable.

The actor-singer Jennifer Lopez looked lovely in a sheer

midi dress with boots and accessories by Indian designer Sabyasachi.

Chloe created Jennifer's costume with full-length draped sleeves, a sheer breast, a round neckline, ruffled skirt accents, an asymmetric hem, and a casual, midi-length style.

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez finished the ensemble with similar nude-heeled heels and a tiny white handbag.

She opted for gorgeous Sabyasachi diamonds, which included earrings, a cuff, and a ring. Jennifer most recently appeared in the Netflix feature Atlas.

