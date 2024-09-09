Azerbaijani Defense Minister Expresses Condolences To Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, has extended his condolences to the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye, Ali Yerlikaya, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Gendarmerie, General Ali Çardakcı, Azernews reports.

The message of condolence states: "I was deeply saddened by the news of the martyrdom of military personnel as a result of the crash of a vehicle belonging to the Gendarmerie Command in Tunceli province of the brotherly Republic of Turkiye.

Your grief is our grief as well.

We express our solidarity with the families and loved ones of all those who perished in this tragic accident, wishing them patience from God, and a speedy recovery to our injured military serviceman.

May their souls rest in peace and their memories be cherished.

May God have mercy on them."