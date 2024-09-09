Azerbaijani Defense Minister Expresses Condolences To Turkiye
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel
General Zakir Hasanov, has extended his condolences to the Minister
of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye, Ali Yerlikaya, and
the Commander-in-Chief of the Gendarmerie, army General Ali
Çardakcı, Azernews reports.
The message of condolence states: "I was deeply saddened by the
news of the martyrdom of military personnel as a result of the
crash of a transport vehicle belonging to the Gendarmerie Command
in Tunceli province of the brotherly Republic of Turkiye.
Your grief is our grief as well.
We express our solidarity with the families and loved ones of
all those who perished in this tragic accident, wishing them
patience from God, and a speedy recovery to our injured military
serviceman.
May their souls rest in peace and their memories be
cherished.
May God have mercy on them."
MENAFN09092024000195011045ID1108651234
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.