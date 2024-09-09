Abu Dhabi Announces Home Visit Service For New UAE Mums

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 12:08 PM

A new home visitation service has been announced in Abu Dhabi to support new parents during the postpartum period. Qualified and certified maternity nurses will offer essential psychological and emotional assistance to help Emirati families navigate early parenting challenges.

Couples can apply for the service for free starting today via the Medeem Digital Platform. The platform offers multiple services and educational materials for couples planning to get married or start a family.

The home visit programme was announced days after Abu Dhabi extended maternity leave to 90 days for Emirati women working in the private sector in the emirate.

The Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi announced the scheme under the Emirati Family Growth Programme.

Announced in July this year, the Emirati Family Growth Programme includes six initiatives to support UAE nationals to marry and raise children, build and grow families, and contribute to family and societal cohesion. These include:



Interest-free loans of up to Dh150,000 to assist with wedding and early marital expenses, with potential loan forgiveness for couples who have two children within five years.

Provision of temporary housing for newlyweds: It offers rental assistance of up to Dh75,000.

Discounts on housing loans of up to Dh40,000 per child for the couple's fourth, fifth, and sixth children. Extended repayment periods for housing loans, without affecting the total loan amount, when couples have a fourth, fifth, or sixth child.

