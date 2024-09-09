K-12 Blended E-Learning Market Market Gain Momentum With Major Giants Khan Academy, Pearson, Mcgraw-Hill Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

K-12 Blended E-Learning

Global K-12 Blended E-Learning to witness growth at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period of 2024-2030

- Nidhi BhawsarPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to HTF MI, "Global K-12 Blended E-Learning Market Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2030". The Global K-12 Blended E-Learning Market Market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% from 2024 to 2030, reaching USD 19.6 Billion in 2024 and USD 65.4 Billion by 2030.K-12 Blended E-Learning: An educational approach that combines traditional face-to-face classroom methods with online digital resources and activities, designed for students from kindergarten through 12th grade. This model integrates both in-person and virtual learning environments to enhance educational experiences and outcomes.Request For a Free PDF Sample Report:Key and developing players who have been highlighted as part of the coverage include Khan Academy (United States), Pearson (United Kingdom), McGraw-Hill Education (United States), Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (United States), Discovery Education (United States), Edmodo (United States), ClassDojo (United States), DreamBox (United States), Canvas (Instructure) (United States), Blackboard (United States), Schoology (United States), Seesaw (United States), Google for Education (United States), Microsoft Education (United States), Socrative (United States), Nearpod (United States), Epic! (United States).K-12 Blended E-Learning MarketMarket Drivers.Demand for personalized and flexible learning experiences..Growth in internet and digital device penetration among students.Market Trend.Integration of AI and machine learning for adaptive learning solutions..Use of gamification and interactive content to enhance engagement.Market Opportunities.Expansion into underserved and remote areas with limited educational resources..Development of tailored and adaptive learning solutions for diverse needs.Market Restraints.Digital Divide: Inequities in access to technology and high-speed internet, particularly in underserved areas.Market Challenges.Ensuring equitable access and addressing the digital divide..Maintaining student engagement and motivation in a blended learning environment.Buy This Report Now:Key Market Segmentation:The report has categorized the K-12 Blended E-Learning Market market based on type, distribution channel, and region.Market Breakdown by Applications:.Synchronous Learning, Asynchronous LearningMarket Breakdown by Types:.Cloud-Based, On-PremisesReport ScopeThe Market size value in 2024 (USD 19.6 Billion) Revenue Forecast by 2033 (USD 65.40 Billion)Growth RateCAGR Of (13.3%) Historical Years (2019-2023)Base Year (2023)Estimated Year (2024)Short-Term Projection Year (2030)Regions Covered (North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the rest of the world)Note: With the help of the Growth Overview Charts, Historical Period Analysis, Forecast Period Analysis, Main Market Segmentation, Leading Key Market Players, TOC, List of Figures, and List of Tables in this report, you can get a thorough overview of the market.Competitive Landscape:Along with studying the profiles of the key players, the industry's competitive environment has also been examined. Players profiled are Khan Academy (United States), Pearson (United Kingdom), McGraw-Hill Education (United States), Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (United States), Discovery Education (United States), Edmodo (United States), ClassDojo (United States), DreamBox (United States), Canvas (Instructure) (United States), Blackboard (United States), Schoology (United States), Seesaw (United States), Google for Education (United States), Microsoft Education (United States), Socrative (United States), Nearpod (United States), Epic! (United States)Have a query? Market an inquiry before purchase @Key highlights of the report:.K-12 Blended E-Learning Market Market Performance (2019-2023).K-12 Blended E-Learning Market Market Outlook (2024-2030).K-12 Blended E-Learning Market Market Trends.K-12 Blended E-Learning Market Market Drivers and Success Factors.SWOT Analysis.Value Chain Analysis.Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscapeAsk the Analyst for Customization and Explore the full report with TOC & List of Figures:We will supply any particular information you need as part of the modification if it falls outside the present purview of the report.

