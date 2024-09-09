Typhoon Yagi causes widespread damage across Asia before weakening to tropical depression

(MENAFN) Typhoon Yagi, the strongest storm to hit Asia this year, was downgraded to a tropical depression on Sunday after causing significant destruction in northern Vietnam, an important hub for exports. Vietnam’s meteorological department reported that although the typhoon weakened on Monday, there remains a high risk of flooding and landslides as the storm, considered the most powerful to strike the country in decades, continues moving west. On Saturday, the storm led to widespread power and communication outages in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, and brought severe flooding, uprooting thousands of trees and damaging numerous homes.



Initial reports from the Vietnamese government and state media estimate that Typhoon Yagi and subsequent landslides have caused the deaths of 18 people in Vietnam, with several still missing at sea. The typhoon also wreaked havoc on southern China’s Hainan Island, where local authorities confirmed four fatalities. In the Philippines, which was the first country hit by Yagi after it formed last week, the death toll has risen from 16 to 20, with 22 people still reported missing, according to the country's civil defense agency.



In Haiphong, a coastal city in Vietnam with a population of around two million and a center for several multinational factories and industrial zones, operations remained largely halted on Sunday. An official in one of the industrial zones revealed that about 80 percent of factories sustained damage, although the zones themselves were not flooded. The Vietnamese government also noted that after Typhoon Yagi made landfall on Saturday afternoon, it caused waves up to four meters high, leading to prolonged power and communication outages and complicating efforts to assess the full extent of the damage.



