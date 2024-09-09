Honda Racing India Riders prepare for Round 4 of 2024 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R in Chennai

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 5th September 2024: The excitement continues to build as the 2024 season of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R gears up for the fourth round this weekend at the Madras International Circuit (MIC, previously known as Madras Motor Race Track) in Chennai.



Following a tough third round, the competition intensifies as India's promising young riders battle it out on the track. As the second–last round approaches, the young guns are ready to display their skills and determination to emerge as the next generation of racing guns.



The previous round saw a great display of racing prowess in the NSF250R Open Class. In Race-2, Siddesh Sawant clinched the first position, displaying remarkable consistency and control that came with previous experiences. Savion Sabu finished a close second, pushing the pace throughout the race, while Beedani Rajender secured the third position.



The upcoming round in Chennai will be another action-packed racing spectacle filled with high-speed and intense competition. The IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R will have the grid of 11 young guns riding on the Moto3 race machine platform – NSF250R including a female rider of Honda Racing India - Jagathishree Kumaresan.



IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup

The IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup is a prestigious platform designed to develop and nurture the next generation of riders for both national and international championships. It serves as a stepping-stone for young riders aspiring to reach higher levels of racing. The championship features Honda NSF250R motorcycles, purpose-built for Moto3 racing, providing a competitive platform. With its lightweight chassis, powerful engine, and aerodynamic bodywork, the NSF250R offers optimal performance on the track. The primary objective of the championship is to identify and nurture talented riders, providing them with professional training. By offering a well-defined pathway, the IDEMITSU Honda Indian Talent Cup NSF250R paves the way for Indian riders to enter the realm of professional motorcycle racing.



The 2024 season has five rounds which began with the season opener at the Madras International Circuit (Chennai) from 14-16 June 2024. The fourth round is scheduled for the upcoming weekend from 7-8 September 2024. The final round i.e. the 5th round will continue at the same venue, scheduled for October in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.





MENAFN09092024005232011781ID1108651011