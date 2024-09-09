Harris And Trump To Face Off In First Presidential Debate Tomorrow Night

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Kamala Harris, the nominee for the U.S. presidential election, and her opponent, Donald Trump, the nominee, are set to face off in their first television debate tomorrow night, Tuesday, September 10.

The debate will take place at the National Center in Philadelphia and will be hosted by ABC News. David Muir and Lindsey Davis will moderate it, which will last 90 minutes.

According to Voice of America, this will be Harris and Trump's first meeting in a televised debate. The report notes that the two candidates have never met in person or spoken on the phone.

This debate is significant due to the intense competition between their respective campaigns and the evenly matched popularity of both candidates among American voters. Millions are anticipated to tune in to watch the event, highlighting its importance in the election cycle.

The outcome of this debate could be pivotal in shaping the final stages of the presidential race, influencing voter perceptions and potentially impacting campaign strategies moving forward. As such, the debate will be closely watched for any decisive moments or revelations that could sway public opinion.

This pivotal debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is expected to significantly impact voter perceptions and campaign strategies, potentially shaping the final outcomes of the presidential race as Election Day approaches.

