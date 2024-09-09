Finland to Sweden: 7 countries with cleanest air qualities

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Clean air quality is a vital factor in ensuring a healthy living environment. Countries like Finland, Sweden, New Zealand, Norway, Canada, Estonia, and Switzerland are renowned for their pristine air, thanks to effective environmental policies and low pollution levels

Finland boasts some of the cleanest air in the world, credited to its abundant forests and commitment to green energy

Sweden's clean air results from its dedication to renewable energy, especially wind, solar power. The country has significantly reduced carbon emissions by sustainable practices

Switzerland's high air quality is a result of its stringent environmental regulations, use of renewable energy, and clean public transportation

New Zealand's isolated location, low population density, and reliance on renewable energy contribute to its high air quality

Norway leads in environmental protection, using hydropower as primary energy. Its initiatives to reduce vehicle emissions, reliance on electric cars further enhance its air quality

Canada's vast wilderness, green policies contribute to clean air. With low population density in many areas, strict pollution controls, Canadian cities rank among world's cleanest

Estonia is a pioneer in reducing industrial emissions, embracing green technology, and preserving forests. Its small population and large green spaces contribute significantly