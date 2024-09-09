Group of US travel agents go on familiarization trip to China

(MENAFN) A group of U.S. travel agents, organized by Air China and the China National Tourist Office (CNTO), embarked on a familiarization (FAM) trip to China from Los Angeles on Sunday. This trip aims to provide firsthand experience of Chinese travel destinations and services, enabling the agents to confidently promote China as a safe and attractive travel option to their clients. Joey Sy, a personal travel manager from Hyssop Travel in Los Angeles, expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity to experience China personally, enhancing her ability to advise clients based on her own observations.



The familiarization trip comes in the wake of China’s 2023 initiatives to boost inbound tourism. These measures include streamlining visa processes, broadening the list of visa-free countries, and increasing international flight options. According to Wu Dawei, CNTO’s Los Angeles director, these steps have contributed to a steady rise in China’s inbound tourism market. The FAM trip is also intended to build upon the results of the 14th China-U.S. Tourism Leadership Summit held in Xi'an in May, which focused on strengthening tourism ties between the two countries.



The travel agents will follow a classic itinerary that includes visits to prominent destinations such as Beijing, Xi'an, the Yangtze River, and Shanghai. The trip will involve inspections of various accommodations, dining options, and tourist attractions to provide a comprehensive overview of what China offers to travelers.



This initiative reflects ongoing efforts to enhance tourism relations between the U.S. and China by providing travel professionals with direct insights into China’s tourism infrastructure and attractions, ultimately aiming to increase travel between the two nations.

