Daly City, CA Wastewater Treatment Plant Utilizes H7 Technologies Disinfection Solution For A Healthier Work Environment

- Joshua Cosgrove, Director of the Daly City Wastewater Treatment Plant,ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- H7 TECHNOLOGIESTM a leader in UV-C disinfection solutions, is proud to have been selected by the city of Daly City Wastewater Treatment Plant to provide it's Surya IITM mobile UV-C disinfection device to create a cleaner work environment and protect their staff against infectious diseases.Daly City's Wastewater Treatment Plant adopted H7's technology in 2021. Since the outbreak of Covid, Management at the wastewater treatment plant has incorporated Surya II'sTM disinfection process into their daily cleaning operations.Joshua Cosgrove, Director of the Daly City Wastewater Treatment Plant, states,“Safety and cleanliness are our priority. For over 2 years now, we have integrated SURYA IITM into our daily operations. Our team no longer feels comfortable entering the building without initiating a disinfection process prior to their shift. H7's advanced technology not only ensures an effective and reliable disinfection, but it also provides an added layer of peace of mind and reassurance.”H7 TechnologiesTM innovation comprises proprietary, filtered Far-UVC lamps, making it the first and only solution of its kind to effectively deliver continuous disinfection in occupied spaces while being safe for human exposure. Its unique ability to safely eradicate microorganisms without harming human cells enables SURYA IITM to seamlessly integrate uninterrupted disinfection into daily business operations.SURYA IITM has undergone laboratory testing and demonstrated superior efficacy in virus inactivation when compared to traditional UV-C devices. Additionally, it provides a safer alternative to hazardous chemicals, offering a sustainable and environmentally friendly disinfection solution.Founder and CEO of H7 TechnologiesTM, Mrs. Hoang states,“Seeing our technology being adopted by organizations with a shared commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of individuals is more than just a technological advancement-it's a step toward a healthier future for us all. We couldn't be more excited about the positive impact we're making together.”This groundbreaking technology has revolutionized the infection prevention industry across many diverse sectors, including healthcare facilities, educational institutions, commercial buildings, hospitality venues, and beyond. By efficiently mitigating the spread of highly infectious diseases in public and occupied settings, this innovation marks a significant breakthrough in the evolution of infection prevention.For additional information, visit or contact H7 TechnologiesTM at ....

