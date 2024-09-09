Mexico Advances Proposal for Popular Election of Judges in Landmark Reform

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's judiciary faces a major transformation as the Senate prepares to debate a sweeping reform proposal.



The vote, scheduled for Tuesday, September 12, 2023, could reshape the country's landscape.



President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's champions this reform, which has already cleared significant hurdles.



The Chamber of Deputies approved it on September 4, paving the way for Senate consideration.



Subsequently, Senate committees passed the proposal with 25 votes in favor. The ruling Morena party and its allies primarily supported this move.



The proposed changes are extensive and would modify 27 articles of the Constitution. Notably, the reform aims to reduce the number of Supreme Court justices from 11 to 9.



Additionally, it seeks to shorten their terms from 15 to 12 years. Furthermore, the proposal introduces a new democratic process for selecting justices, magistrates, and judges.







This process would involve universal, direct, and secret voting, marking a significant shift from current practices.



Moreover, the reform calls for the dissolution of the Federal Judiciary Council. In its place, new bodies would emerge, including a School of Judicial Formation.



An Administrative Council of the Federal Judiciary would also be established under this proposal.



Proponents argue these changes will democratize the system and combat corruption within the judiciary. President López Obrador himself has voiced strong support for these reforms.



However, the proposal has faced significant opposition from various quarters. In committee, 12 senators from opposition parties voted against it.



These parties include the National Action Party (PAN) and the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).



Critics, including some judges, warn that the reform could undermine judicial independence.



They express concern about the potential politicization of the judiciary through popular elections.

The reform also includes significant budgetary changes that have sparked debate. It proposes to reduce the judiciary's funding and redirect resources to social programs.



This aspect has further fueled discussions about the potential impact on judicial autonomy and effectiveness.



As the Senate prepares for the full debate, the stakes are high for Mexico's legal system.



The outcome of Tuesday's vote will be crucial in determining the future of Mexico's judiciary.



If passed, this reform would represent a significant reshaping of the country's legal landscape.



It could potentially alter the balance of power between branches of government. The coming days will be pivotal in deciding whether these far-reaching changes become law.



Mexico stands at a crossroads, with its judicial future hanging in the balance.

