Feeling Sleepy At Work? Avoid These 5 Office Foods To Stay Alert And Focused

There are several meals that, when consumed in the morning, might induce drowsiness. You risk interfering with your work productivity if you order or bring these things to work for lunch. Let's examine five such foods that contribute to workplace drowsiness.





Eat less fried food, such as French fries, and bakery goods, such as cakes and pastries, as these can make you feel drowsy and exhausted. To maintain an active lifestyle, it is best to avoid eating high-fat items in the office.





The carbohydrates in rice are broken down into glucose during digestion. Insulin is released in response to glucose, and this raises the body's levels of chemicals including serotonin and melatonin. These hormones encourage unwinding and drowsiness. Consequently, stay away from having rice during lunch.





Numerous additional melatonin-rich meals can aid in relaxation and sleep. Oats, rice, tomatoes, mushrooms, pistachios, eggs, and eggs are some of these foods.

Although a high-protein diet can make you feel tired, it is necessary to get protein if you want to be active all day. Steer clear of excessive consumption of milk, spinach, seeds, soy products, and chicken products. Lethargy and relaxation are brought on by these foods, which take more energy to digest.





Sugar-filled foods may also make you feel drowsy. Although sugar gives the body energy, taking too much of it won't be good for you. Additionally, this may result in a blood sugar rise that makes you feel lethargic. Everything should be consumed in moderation for good health.