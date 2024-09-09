(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Equilibrio Chiropractic Has Opened its First Outlet in the East" data-link=" Chiropractic Has Opened its First Outlet in the East" class="whatsapp">Shar Eastern Singapore residents can now experience the benefits of chiropractic care closer to home at Equilibrio Chiropractic's newest outlet at Parkway Parade.

Equilibrio Chiropractic Has Opened its First Outlet in the East

SINGAPORE - OutReach Newswire - 9 September 2024 - Equilibrio Chiropractic has recently opened its new in Parkway Parade. To celebrate the opening, special trial packages , which include an in-depth consultation with a trained chiropractor, a spinal exam, and relevant adjustments, are now available for first-time customers.Many individuals today face back, neck, or joint pain due to lifestyle factors such as poor posture, physical strain, or injuries. However, they may be unaware of non-invasive methods to address these discomforts or inconveniences. Equilibrio Chiropractic aims to provide support in these areas, offering personalised chiropractic care and support tailored to individual needs.The chiropractors at Equilibrio Chiropractic have honed their practice through relevant training, education and experience. This allows them to address a range of needs and provide personalised management plans. The team is also united by a shared passion for helping others discover the potential benefits of chiropractic care. Each team member has their own unique story of how chiropractic therapies have made a positive impact on their lives or the lives of their loved ones. These personal experiences have fueled their dedication to providing compassionate and comprehensive care to every patient they see.With existing clinics in the central areas of Novena and Tiong Bahru, this expansion brings their chiropractic practice closer to residents in the east, offering convenient access to holistic pain management and wellness. From elderly individuals with age-related mobility issues, arthritis, or general aches and pains to families seeking support for their overall well-being, Equilibrio Chiropractic aims to empower all individuals to live life to the fullest.They offer therapies that focus on the bones, nerves, muscles, tendons, and ligaments to support the body's healing. This includes dry needling, radial shockwave, super inductive system therapy, and spinal decompression to manage common pains such as neck pain, back pain, elbow pain, and even headaches. They can also provide nutrition and lifestyle recommendations to complement their therapies and promote overall wellness. To experience the benefits firsthand, first-time customers can contact the clinic directly to sign up for a trial package.Hashtag: #EquilibrioChiropractic

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Equilibrio Chiropractic

Equilibrio is a chiropractic clinic in Singapore that believes in achieving Balance where every single part of the body system is in harmony and in sync with each other like a well-conducted orchestra. Aside from chiropractic care, Equilibrio provides a range of services such as dry needling, radial shockwave and spinal decompression.



Equilibrio Chiropractic