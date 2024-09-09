HC Summons Netflix Over Copyright Infringement In IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Delhi High Court on Monday issued summons to Netflix and the producers of the web series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack following a copyright infringement lawsuit filed by Asian News International (ANI).
ANI has alleged that the series used its footage of the hijacking incident without permission and is seeking a court order to remove four episodes for unauthorized use of its content.
This is an developing story.
