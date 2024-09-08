Ongoing closure of Ras Jedir port between Tunisia, Libya causes losses of USD100M

(MENAFN) The ongoing closure of the Ras Jedir port between Tunisia and Libya has caused significant concerns, with trade nearly coming to a standstill. The Arab Institute of Business Leaders, based in Tunis, has warned that if the port does not resume its normal operations and long delays persist, the economic losses could reach up to 300 million Tunisian dinars (around USD97.45 million) by the end of 2024. The situation is worsening, with fears mounting over the broader impact on the region.



Mustafa Abdel Kabir, the head of the Tunisian Observatory for Human Rights, has emphasized the potential social repercussions of the crisis. He warned that if the situation drags on, thousands of people in Tunisian cities could lose their jobs, which would threaten social stability. Abdel Kabir pointed out that many Tunisians work in Libya, but their ability to return to their jobs has been hindered by the ongoing closure, leaving many facing unemployment for several months.



Abdel Kabir highlighted that the issue initially stemmed from Libya, where clashes between armed groups near the Ras Jedir crossing caused security concerns up until March 18. However, after that period, the problem has shifted and is now affecting Tunisia more directly. The prolonged closure has intensified the economic challenges, and the disruption is spilling over into Tunisia's domestic affairs.



In conclusion, Abdel Kabir called on the Tunisian authorities to take urgent action and leverage all available resources to resolve the crisis at the Ras Jedir crossing. He warned that if the situation continues, the country could see protests erupt in the fall, particularly in the cities near the border, as the economic and social pressures grow.

