Adele Plans To ‘Foster A Lizard’, To Transform Her Los Angeles Home

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Sept 9 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Adele, who announced a long break, is planning to make some radical changes to her Los Angeles pad into a farmyard haven, complete with a lizard and chickens.

The already has 3 pooches including her cherished sausage dog Louie. She is now eager to expand her animal family at her Beverly Hills abode, having declared that "people suck" and she's much keener on the company of critters, reports co'.

Her son Angelo, aged 11, is hankering for a scaly addition, so following her stint in Munich, Adele plans to "foster a lizard" to get the hang of handling the creature.

As per co', during one of her last 'Adele in Munich' gigs, she shared with fans, "I have these shows and then I have my shows in Vegas in October and November.

She said, "I currently have three dogs and a cat, my son wants to get a lizard, but I know that I'm going to have to end up looking after it, so I'm going to foster a lizard for a while just so I can get used to it, and then I'm sure we'll be best friends”.

She further mentioned,“I want to get some chickens, basically I want to have a little farm, that's what I want to do, basically spend all my time with people like you, an audience, and animals, basically because I think people suck, people are really getting on my nerves, people are really getting on my nerves, aren't we just so annoying? We're so annoying. I wish I was a panda, I get so annoyed sometimes that I'm not a panda”.

She also shared that her adored Louie is now hitting 17 and showing signs of senility, yet she loves him all the same.

While chatting with a fan grieving over the loss of their Shih Tzu, she shared, "My little Louie is still alive, I think he might be the oldest wiener dog that's ever lived, I honestly do. He's 17, he's senile, he's crazy. I got him when I was 21 and he was with me in every single studio session when I wrote all of '21', he was with me the whole time. He's actually on 'Rolling in the Deep', you can actually hear him howl because when I'm hitting a high note he went 'ahooooo'. He used to sit on my lap when I was recording everything”.