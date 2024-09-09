Kamala Harris Campaign Gets Desi Touch With ‘Nacho Nacho’ Video (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Bollywood-inspired for the hit song "Naatu Naatu," which was directed by Indian-American entrepreneur Ajay Bhutoria, aims to garner support for Kamala Harris's presidential candidacy from the South Asian community.

The little has scenes from Harris's campaign trail and a cover of the well-known song "RRR," which is renamed "Nacho Nacho." In addition, it targets over five million South Asian voters in pivotal swing states including Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona and includes messages from leaders in the Indian community in a variety of regional languages.

“Excited to share the release of our new music video, 'Nacho Nacho,' supporting Vice President Kamala Harris for President! Let's mobilise and turn out the South Asian vote in key battleground states,” Bhutoria said in a social media post on X Bhutoria, a member of the National Finance Committee for Harris for President, believes that Harris represents a“brighter future” for Indian-Americans and a chance to“turn the page on the division of Donald Trump”.

He said that voters in Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, and other languages may relate to the music video, which also features Kamala Harris receiving her nomination.

If she wins, Kamala Harris, 59, will be the first woman to become the country's president in the US's 248-year history.

Following US President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the presidential run due to growing worries about his advanced age-especially following his catastrophic June debate with Republican competitor Donald Trump-she was selected as the Democratic candidate.