Palettes And Prints Launches Baseball And Football Stadiums Scratch-Off Posters On Amazon

BLUFFTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Palettes and Prints, announced the launch of its latest offerings: the Baseball Stadiums Scratch-Off Poster and Stadiums Scratch-Off Poster , now available on Amazon. These posters are a way for sports fans to track their stadium visits.

The Baseball Stadiums Scratch-Off Poster features up-to-date list of all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums as of 2024. Each stadium is photographed, and users can scratch off the stadiums they've visited to reveal photographs beneath.

This poster is designed as a bucket list challenge for any baseball fan, allowing them to celebrate their love for the sport. Whether the recipient is just beginning their stadium tour or is already well on their way, this poster serves as a personal keepsake of their baseball adventures. It comes in gift-ready packaging, making it a present for any occasion, including birthdays, Father's Day, anniversaries, and Christmas.

“Our goal with the Baseball Stadiums Scratch-Off Poster was to create a fun, visually appealing, and interactive way for baseball fans to track their love for the game,” said Charles Owen, founder of Palettes and Prints.“It's a great way to celebrate visiting America's most iconic stadiums and is a gift for any baseball enthusiast.”

The Football Stadiums Scratch-Off Poster features a recent list of all 30 NFL stadiums as of 2024. Designed for football lovers, this poster allows fans to scratch off each stadium they've visited, unveiling photographs for each venue.

“Football is about passion, community, and the experience of being there live. The Football Stadiums Scratch-Off Poster celebrates that spirit by giving fans an interactive way to track their stadium visits,” said Charles Owen.“It's a fun, engaging way for football fans to commemorate their journey across the country's most iconic football stadiums.”

Both posters offer flexibility in display options, with the ability to be framed or left unframed. They also serve as gifts for sports fans of all ages, are for birthdays, Father's Day, Christmas, anniversaries, and other special occasions.

Palettes and Prints creates products that inspire connection, fun, and creativity. From interactive scratch-off posters to engaging games, the brand is committed to offering innovative ways for people to enjoy and commemorate their passions.

For more information on the Baseball Stadiums Scratch-Off Poster and Football Stadiums Scratch-Off Poster, visit the Palettes and Prints Amazon store .

