Pakistan Announces Dismantling Of Major Human Trafficking Gang

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Investigation Agency (FIA) of Pakistan announced on Sunday that it has dismantled an international human trafficking ring composed of citizens from Afghanistan and India.

According to the FIA, the ring fraudulently deceived people by providing them with fake documents and credentials. The ring produced these false documents in its own printing presses.

On Sunday, September 8, ARY News Pakistan reported that the traffickers were involved in the production of various fake documents. The FIA revealed that the group had stolen billions of rupees from victims.

The Anti-Corruption Organization of Pakistan stated that the group included individuals from both India and Afghanistan. The FIA noted that the traffickers targeted individuals seeking political asylum or job opportunities abroad.

The dismantling of this trafficking ring marks a significant victory in the fight against human trafficking and fraud. However, it also highlights the ongoing need for vigilance and robust measures to combat such criminal activities, protect vulnerable individuals, and ensure justice for the victims.

