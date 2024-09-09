Palettes And Prints Launches Top 100 Movies And Top 100 Horror Movies Scratch-Off Posters On Amazon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Top 100 Movies Scratch-Off Poster

Top 100 Horror Movies Scratch-Off Poster

Palettes and Prints

- Charles Owen

BLUFFTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Palettes and Prints, a brand known for its unique and innovative products that bring art and entertainment together, is excited to announce the launch of its Top 100 Movies Scratch-Off Poster and Top 100 Horror Movies Scratch-Off Poster . Now available on Amazon, these posters are designed to provide movie lovers and horror fans with an immersive, interactive movie-watching experience while adding artistic flair to their decor.

The Top 100 Movies Scratch-Off Poster offers a cinematic journey. Curated by industry sources, this poster covers a comprehensive selection of movies from all genres and eras, from action-packed blockbusters to heartwarming dramas and thrilling mysteries. Each card features a hand-drawn illustration of the movie's most iconic scene, designed by a professional artist.

Every film featured on this poster is available on Prime Video. As users scratch off each movie after watching, they reveal artwork, making this poster not only a tool for exploring new films but also a piece of movie decor.

“Our goal was to create a product that goes beyond the usual movie-watching experience, transforming it into an artistic adventure,” said Charles Owen, founder of Palettes and Prints.“This poster celebrates the beauty of film while making it a fun, interactive journey for everyone.”

For fans of the horror genre, Palettes and Prints has also launched the Top 100 Horror Movies Scratch-Off Poster. Spanning all subgenres- from supernatural thrillers to slasher classics and psychological horrors- this poster is a gift for horror enthusiasts.

Each horror film is paired with a hand-drawn illustration of its most iconic scene. Packaged in a gift box, it makes a present for Halloween, birthdays, or any occasion that calls for a good scare.

“Our Top 100 Horror Movies Scratch-Off Poster is designed to give horror fans a way to enjoy their favorite genre in an entirely new way. It's interactive, fun, and captures the visual essence of each film with beautiful, eerie illustrations,” said Charles Owen.

Whether for movie nights, a collector's item, or as a gift, the Top 100 Movies Scratch-Off Poster and Top 100 Horror Movies Scratch-Off Poster offer a movie-watching experience that combines entertainment with visual art.

Palettes and Prints is dedicated to creating products that inspire creativity, fun, and connection. From scratch-off movie posters to interactive games, the brand's innovative offerings bring people together through unique and memorable experiences.

For more information on Palettes and Prints' new scratch-off movie posters, visit their Amazon store .

