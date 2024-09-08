Akasa Air Passenger Served Expired Food On Gorakhpur-Bengaluru Flight Airline Responds: 'Served Refreshments That...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An Akasa Air passenger onboard a Gorakhpur-Bengaluru flight complained of being served expired food packets, reported PTI on Sunday. The airline company issued a clarification on the matter and admitted that a few were“inadvertently served refreshments that did not meet our quality standards”.



The airline has also initiated a detailed probe into the incident and has expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to its passengers.



The incident came to light when the airline passenger shared the incident on social media. Consequentially, the airline issued a statement acknowledging the fault at service and said that it acknowledges the concern raised by the passenger.

“Upon preliminary investigation, it was found that a few passengers were inadvertently served refreshments that did not meet our quality standards,” read a statement by Akasa Air regarding the concern raised by a passenger, onboard flight QP 1883 from Gorakhpur to Bengaluru.

"We are in touch with the passenger concerned and are undertaking a detailed investigation with a view to ensuring that such incidents do not occur in the future," the statement added.